Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Co-Host Golden Globes in Bicoastal Broadcast

Ceremony will air live from New York and Los Angeles simultaneously

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015 file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive for the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, Poehler announced she and Fey will share host duties for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards from separate coasts.

John Shearer/Invision/AP

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will broadcast live from separate coasts for the first time, with returning co-hosts Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles, Variety reports. Fey will helm the event from the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, while Poehler will lead the festivities at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the Golden Globes are typically held.

This will be the fourth time Fey and Poehler have shared Golden Globes hosting duties; the pair co-hosted three consecutive years, from 2013-2015. As previously announced, Satchel and Jackson Lee — children of filmmaker and three-time Golden Globe winner Spike Lee, and producer/philanthropist Tonya Lewis Lee — will serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Details regarding how presenters and nominees will participate — whether in person, virtually or some combination — are unclear. Several awards shows have had to adjust plans amid the pandemic. This year’s Golden Globe ceremony was pushed back nearly two months from when it usually takes place annually.

The bicoastal Golden Globes news comes on the eve of Wednesday morning’s nominations announcement, when Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will reveal the major category nominees live on NBC’s Today show.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, February 28th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

