Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts in 2021

Less than a week after the 2020 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press has already revealed who will host next year’s ceremony: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to the Golden Globes in 2021.

The former Saturday Night Live cast mates hosted for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, which the pair said would be their final time leading the Golden Globes.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement (via Variety).

Hollywood Foreign Press president Lorenzo Soria added, “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Fey and Poehler’s return follows Ricky Gervais’ fifth stint as Golden Globes host (highlighted by another controversial monologue) as well as one-off hosting jobs by former SNL cast members like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg, the latter with Sandra Oh.

The date for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has not yet been announced.