 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts in 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next How Neil Peart's Perfectionism Set Him Free Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts in 2021

Former SNL cast mates will lead next year’s gala after five-year hiatus

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA

Less than a week after the 2020 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press revealed Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts next year.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Less than a week after the 2020 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press has already revealed who will host next year’s ceremony: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to the Golden Globes in 2021.

The former Saturday Night Live cast mates hosted for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, which the pair said would be their final time leading the Golden Globes.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement (via Variety).

Hollywood Foreign Press president Lorenzo Soria added, “There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Fey and Poehler’s return follows Ricky Gervais’ fifth stint as Golden Globes host (highlighted by another controversial monologue) as well as one-off hosting jobs by former SNL cast members like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg, the latter with Sandra Oh.

The date for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony has not yet been announced.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.