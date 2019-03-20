Tim Robbins Returns to Stephen King Universe for ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2

Tim Robbins and Lizzy Caplan will co-star in the second season of Hulu’s Stephen King anthology series, Castle Rock.

Like the first season, Season Two of Castle Rock will incorporate elements and characters from various King books. Robbins — who’s notably returning to the King universe for the first time since 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption — will play Reginald “Pop” Merrill, a crime family patriarch pulled from King’s novella, The Sun Dog, Entertainment Weekly reports. Caplan will portray Annie Wilkes, the crazed nurse/superfan from 1987’s Misery, who was famously portrayed by Kathy Bates in Rob Reiner’s 1990 film adaptation.

Season 2 of Castle Rock finds Pop dying of cancer and his nephew, John “Ace” Merrill (Garrett Hedlund), taking over the family business. Ace, however, begins to threaten the peace with neighboring Jerusalem’s Lot, despite the best efforts of his brother, Chris (Matthew Alan). In Jerusalem’s Lot, Dr. Nadia Omar (Yusra Warsama) runs a rural hospital, where her rational and scientific mind begins to face a supernatural test, and her brother, Abdi Omar (Barkhad Abdi), takes charge in opening a Somali community center.

Arriving in the middle of this heightened tension between Castle Rock and Jerusalem’s Lot is Annie Wilkes and her homeschooled teenage daughter (Elsie Fisher), who begins to question her mother’s sanity.

A premiere date for Season 2 of Castle Rock has yet to be announced.