Tim Burton to Direct TV Series Centered on ‘Addams Family’ Daughter Wednesday Addams

Tim Burton will direct and executive produce a new live-action series, Wednesday, about the Addams Family’s death-obsessed daughter, Wednesday Addams.

Described in a press release as a “live-action coming-of-age comedy,” Wednesday will center around Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” the longline reads.

Wednesday will mark Burton’s first directorial project for television. The show was created by Al Gough and Miles Millar — the duo behind Smallville and Into the Badlands — who will also serve as the series’ showrunners. Netflix has yet to release any additional information about Wednesday, including a release date or cast details.

Wednesday Addams is arguably the most famous and beloved character from the Addams Family. She was first portrayed on screen by Lisa Loring in the original Addams Family TV Show, while a young Christina Ricci took on the role in the early Nineties live-action films. More recently, Chloe Grace Moretz voiced Wednesday in the 2019 animated Addams Family movie.