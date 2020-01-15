Tim and Eric Detail New Sitcom ‘Beef House’

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are prepping a new multi-camera sitcom, Beef House, which will premiere on Adult Swim later this year.

Based on the few details available, the show seems to be a spoof of/homage to classic family sitcoms. Per a press release, Beef House will be about five men, one woman and one boy “living under one roof.” In each episode, “Tim, a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a high-strung stay-at-home husband, find themselves in the middle of a madcap misadventure that can only be traversed with the help of their fellow Beef Boys.”

Along with Heidecker and Wareheim, the show will star Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler as “Eric’s wife Megan,” plus an assortment of oddball actors the comedy duo have featured in previous shows, Ron Auster, Ben Hur and Tennessee Luke.

Heidecker and Wareheim recently kicked off the Australian leg of their “Mandatory Attendance” tour, featuring a new live show. The North American run launches January 27th at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California, and wraps with two nights at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, March 6th and 7th.

Beef House will mark Tim and Eric’s first major TV project together since Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which ran for two seasons on Adult Swim between 2013 and 2017. Last year, Heidecker released a new album, What the Broken-Hearted Do…, as well as the political mockumentary, Mister America.