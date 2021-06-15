‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Launches NFT Auction From Prison

Joe Exotic, the incarcerated former zookeeper of Tiger King fame, is auctioning off several non-fungible tokens. The sale was created in partnership with the cryptocurrency members club More and is being hosted on Minitable.

The sale comprises NFTs for several animated images, like one of Joe and a chimpanzee and another of Joe and the Dogecoin dog. There’s also a handful of NFTs tied to audio recordings, including Joe’s song, “I Saw a Tiger,” and a message he recorded this past April from prison in which he defines NFT as “Never Forget the Tigers.”

Several lots also boast actual items and come with NFTs tied to 3D animated models of those items. Among them are Joe Exotic’s cowboy jacket and his matching black leather pants and jacket outfit, as well as a bikini worn by adult film star Rachel Starr in a photo she took with Joe Exotic and a tiger. The most outrageous item in the sale, however, is Joe Exotic’s personal Smith and Wesson revolver, which is “nonfunctioning” according to the listing; as of publishing, the highest bid for the revolver and its accompanying NFT is over $100,000.

“It’s great to have a voice via blockchain technology and I’m honored to be the first to kickoff More’s celebrity NFTs, Joe Exotic said in a statement. “I hope whoever purchases my favorite belongings is able to give them a well-deserved home. Being able to auction off collectibles makes me feel connected with the outside world, especially without my cats by my side. Whether you love me or hate me for what you think I’ve done, there’s no doubt that everyone wants a piece of the Tiger King!”