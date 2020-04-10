 'Tiger King' After Show Featuring New Interviews Set to Air - Rolling Stone
‘Tiger King’ After Show Featuring New Interviews Set to Air

Hosted by Joel McHale, the Netflix docuseries gets a follow-up episode this weekend

Joe Exotic Tiger King

Netflix will air a 'Tiger King' after show episode hosted by Joel McHale this weekend, which features new interviews.

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s wildly popular Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem docuseries is getting a follow-up episode, which will air this weekend. The after show, entitled Tiger King and I, premieres on Sunday.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the episode will feature new interviews with several of the people who appeared in the docuseries. “I talk to a lot of people involved in the project — Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, Erik Cowie, John Finlay, John Reinke, and Rick Kirkham — to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series,” McHale says in a teaser unveiled on Twitter on Thursday. “It’s eye-opening and hopefully, funny.”

The main subject of the series, Joe Exotic (given name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), remains incarcerated after being found guilty on murder-for-hire charges and wildlife violations. He has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Exotic is not slated to appear in the after show. Another prominent figure in the docuseries, Carole Baskin, is also not expected appear in the follow-up. The series explored her being a person of interest in the disappearance of her former husband, Jack Donald “Don” Lewis. She has denied any wrongdoing. In the wake of the airing of Tiger King, Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is seeking leads in the disappearance of Lewis.

