Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Grammy Win on ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’

Tiffany Haddish was shooting an episode of her Kids Say the Darndest Things revival series when she got the news that her Netflix comedy special, Black Mitzvah, had been awarded Best Comedy Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

In a heartwarming video from the show’s set, which Haddish shared on Monday, the comedian is in the middle of explaining to her kid co-hosts that she’s been nominated for the Grammys a few times, before her producer (speaking to Haddish through an earpiece) tells her to say, “But I just won a Grammy.”

“I just what?” Haddish said in disbelief. “I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?”

Tiffanny Haddish reacts to winning the Grammy for 'Best Comedy Album' for her “Black Mitzvah" Netflix special. pic.twitter.com/nBr1Jv5UIG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 15, 2021

When she realized her producer was, indeed, serious, Haddish teared up the news, then said, “You know a black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” referring to Whoopi Goldberg’s win for Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording.

“Yes, I learned that from Black History Month,” one of the kids responded.

Haddish then turned to her co-hosts — both of whom were young black girls — and said, “Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times you feel like, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job? And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can, and against all odds you just say, you know what, I’m gonna just put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna give the world the best that I got. Anything is possible.”