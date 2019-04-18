Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong Take Flight in Outrageous ‘Tuca and Bertie’ Trailer

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voice a pair of thirty-something bird women grappling with the all the anxieties, failures and jaguar attacks life has to offer in the trailer for the new animated series, Tuca and Bertie, premiering May 3rd on Netflix.

Haddish and Wong voice Tuca and Bertie, respectively, the former a a “cocky, care-free toucan,” the latter an “anxious, daydreaming songbird.” The new clip offers a look at the two birds’ endearing friendship, as Bertie explains proper bathroom technique while wearing a romper (“I just pull it to the side,” she quips) and Tuca tries to liven things up by getting a jaguar as a pet. But for all the animated ridiculousness, the trailer also highlights the way the show tackles everyday issues like aging, cat-calling and growing apart from friends as you grow up.

Tuca and Bertie was created by Lisa Hanawalt, a longtime producer and designer on BoJack Horseman. The new series features a similar animation style while BoJack creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg served as a co-executive producer.

The cast for Tuca and Bertie also includes Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Amber Ruffin and more.