‘T.I. and Tiny’ Reality Show Suspends Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Production on the VH1 reality series T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle has been paused after the show’s stars, rapper T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were accused of sexual abuse.

Production on the fourth season of T.I. and Tiny had started in December. A spokesperson for MTV Entertainment said, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

A representative for T.I. did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Back in January, Sabrina Peterson accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head in an Instagram post. She then used her account to share statements from over 30 women who claimed they had been drugged, coerced or forced into sex, and trafficked by the Harrises.

The couple denied the accusations in a statement from a spokesperson shared with Complex, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”