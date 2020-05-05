‘The First Time’: Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz

Though it’s unclear how Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz first met — the notorious comedy duo have a habit of claiming Nineties movie plot lines as their friendship origin story — it’s clear the two have been friends for a while. Their latest joint project is a three-part improv comedy series on Netflix, titled simply Middleditch & Schwartz.

Filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, the two-man comedy show is entirely improvised off of the suggestions from the live audience. For our latest “The First Time” video interview series, the duo talks about buying their first video game consoles, music scores that made them cry, and eating chicken McNuggets.

“When you get older and you don’t have a lot of money, you find the most inexpensive ways to eat, because when you start doing comedy you don’t make any money for a very long time.” Schwartz explains.

“Speak for yourself, dude” Middleditch interrupts.

Remembering the accidentally-viral McDonald’s commercial, Schwartz adds,“ Sorry, he made a million dollars off that chicken nuggets commercial.”

Middleditch and Schwartz is now available on Netflix. Visit Rolling Stone‘s YouTube page for more episodes of “The First Time.”