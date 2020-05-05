 Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz for 'The First Time' Video Series - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next To Get a Record Deal Right Now, You’d Better Ooze Presence Over Zoom Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘The First Time’: Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz

The comedy duo have a new improv series on Netflix, ‘Middleditch & Schwartz’

By

Kimberly Aleah's Most Recent Stories

Though it’s unclear how Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz first met — the notorious comedy duo have a habit of claiming Nineties movie plot lines as their friendship origin story — it’s clear the two have been friends for a while. Their latest joint project is a three-part improv comedy series on Netflix, titled simply Middleditch & Schwartz

Filmed at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, the two-man comedy show is entirely improvised off of the suggestions from the live audience. For our latest “The First Time” video interview series, the duo talks about buying their first video game consoles, music scores that made them cry, and eating chicken McNuggets. 

“When you get older and you don’t have a lot of money, you find the most inexpensive ways to eat, because when you start doing comedy you don’t make any money for a very long time.” Schwartz explains. 

“Speak for yourself, dude” Middleditch interrupts.

Remembering the accidentally-viral McDonald’s commercial, Schwartz adds,“ Sorry, he made a million dollars off that chicken nuggets commercial.”

Middleditch and Schwartz is now available on Netflix. Visit Rolling Stone‘s YouTube page for more episodes of “The First Time.”

In This Article: Comedy, The First Time

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.