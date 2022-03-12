‘They Call Me Magic’: Apple TV+ Drops First Trailer for Magic Johnson Doc

Following its debut Saturday at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, Apple TV+ has dropped the new trailer for They Call Me Magic, the streaming service’s four-part documentary about Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Featuring new interviews with Johnson, Barack Obama, NBA stars like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Shaquille O’Neal, rappers like Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J and more, They Call Me Magic digs deep into the basketball legend’s career on and off the court, from Michigan State and the Showtime Lakers to his HIV announcement in 1991 and his post-career entrepreneurship.

“Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan,” Apple TV+ said of the docuseries. “Featuring candid interviews with teammates, rivals, family, friends, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of an icon.”

Helmed by Dope and The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa, all four parts of They Call Me Magic will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 22.

The docuseries isn’t the only examination of the Showtime Lakers hitting televisions this spring: HBO Max’s Winning Time, airing now, presents a semi-fictionalized account of Johnson’s rise and that legendary era of basketball.