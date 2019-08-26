Jeff Goldblum Feeds His Curiosity in ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Trailer

Of all the trailers to come out of Disney’s D23 Expo this past weekend, none were quite as dazzling as the one for Jeff Goldblum’s new travel show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The new series, hosted by Goldblum and produced by National Geographic, premieres on Disney’s new Disney+ streaming service on November 12th, in tandem with the platform’s launch.

The show will follow Goldblum as he travels the globe and explores pretty much whatever interests him in that moment: Sneakers, jewelry, ice cream, tattoos, Korean barbecue, square dancing, synchronized swimming and much more.

“I’m not here to be didactic or professorial in any way,” Goldblum says in the trailer over a mug of coffee. “I know nothing — that’s the premise. I’m a humble student and, in fact, kind of a late bloomer… a late Gold-bloomer.”

In addition to The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+ will feature a plethora of content from Disney and its various franchises, including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more. Other shows in development for the platform include four separate Star Wars series, as well as a She-Hulk series and a High School Musical spin-off titled, appropriately, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Disney will also make their live-action Lady and the Tramp remake exclusively available on Disney+.