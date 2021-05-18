Don Cheadle Cranks Up the Nostalgia in ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot Trailer

ABC has released a new teaser for its upcoming reboot of the coming-of-age series, The Wonder Years, which is set to premiere this fall.

Like the original show, the reboot of The Wonder Years will start in 1968, but will instead center around a black family in Montgomery, Alabama, rather than a white family in a nameless American suburb. Elisha “EJ” Williams will star as 12-year-old Dean, while Don Cheadle will provide narration as the adult version of Dean.

The new teaser — which is set to the original show’s theme song, Joe Cocker’s cover of “With a Little Help From My Friends” — finds grown-up Dean reminiscing about those memorable childhood moments. “It’s the little things that you remember all your life,” he says. “Your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know that he sees you — well, I still hadn’t had the other two, but, boy, did that third one feel good!”

Along with Cheadle and Williams, The Wonder Years will star Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, and Laura Kariuki. Filmmaker Lee Daniels served as an executive producer along with the original show’s star, Fred Savage, who directed the pilot.