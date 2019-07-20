‘The Witcher’: See First Teaser for Netflix’s New Fantasy Series

Netflix premiered the first teaser for The Witcher, an adaptation of the fantasy book series-turned-popular video game, during San Diego Comic Con Friday.

The series stars former Superman Henry Cavill in the main role of Geralt of Rivia, a “famed monster hunter” in “the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive,” the streaming service said of the series. The two-minute teaser finds Cavill’s warrior fighting both humans and monsters and, at preview’s end, a giant arachnid.

“What’s great about The Witcher is that it’s so much more than a fantasy,” showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said at the Comic Con panel (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Really it’s a story about a family. I would call it an addition to the books. We honor the books but we got to give the characters a little more breathing room.”

Cavill added, “I’m a big gamer. I’ve played the games a lot. There was something about Gerald that struck a chord with me. He’s not your average hero. He’s a hard exterior, real-world type person and at the same time, deep down, he’s a real hero.”

The Witcher aims to fill the fantasy void between Game of Thrones‘ exit and Amazon’s in-the-works Lord of the Rings TV series. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for The Witcher.