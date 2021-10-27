Watch Immersive First Trailer for Fantasy Series ‘The Wheel of Time,’ Starring Rosamund Pike

Prime Video has shared the immersive official trailer for their upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, arriving on the streaming service on November 19th.

Presented in YouTube’s 360 player with spatial surround sound, the new trailer for the series — based on the popular fantasy novels by author Robert Jordan — allows the viewer to watch the trailer as a virtual three-dimensional “wheel.”

The series stars Rosamund Pike as “Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity,” Prime Video said in a synopsis.

On the left side of the “wheel” trailer, Moiraine is conjuring up her “One Power,” channeling, while on the right side resides the villainous Dark One. Thanks to the spatial sound technology, the audio is always anchored to whatever the viewer is watching on the 360 “wheel” trailer.

The first three episodes of the first season of The Wheel of Time premiere on November 19th, with new episodes arriving each Friday before the season finale on December 24th.