 The Weeknd's 'The Idol' to Take On 'New Creative Direction' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Karol G to Embark on Sexy '$trip Love Tour' After Successful Coachella Run
Home TV TV News

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ to Take On ‘New Creative Direction’

“The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series,” a statement from HBO read

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, CA.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The Idol will be going through some changes. On Monday, HBO said the forthcoming series — created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson — will be adjusting its cast and crew to “evolve” the vision of the show.

The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

HBO ordered The Idol to series last November, and its cast was set to include The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, among others. It’s unclear what changes will be made to the show, which was set to follow a self-help guru behind a modern-day cult and the complicated relationship he builds with a pop star.

Related Stories

'The Staircase': The First Trailer for the True Crime Series Starring Colin Firth Drops
Jerry West Is the Latest Lakers Legend to Slam 'Winning Time,' Demands Apology and Retraction from HBO

Related Stories

Muhammad Ali; Changed America
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America
Album Guide: Metallica

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘the Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement about the show at the time.

In 2020, The Weeknd spoke to Rolling Stone about his interest in writing for film, noting he had a secretive screenplay in the works.

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he said. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” the singer added. “I want to make great cinema.”

In This Article: HBO, HBO Max, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.