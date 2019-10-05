 ‘The Walking Dead’ Unveils First Trailer for Still-Untitled Spinoff – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Montana Singer Stephanie Quayle on Finding Her 'Cowboy State of Mind' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘The Walking Dead’ Unveils First Trailer for Still-Untitled Spinoff Series

Franchise’s second spinoff focuses on younger generation who never experienced a zombie-free existence

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

In addition to the news that Lauren Cohan would rejoin the cast of The Walking Dead, the zombie franchise also unveiled the first trailer for its second spinoff series.

The still-untitled series focuses on the younger generation born into the world of The Walking Dead, children who never experienced a zombie-free existence.

The first trailer sees the young cast venturing out into the wild in an effort to rid their world of zombies. “It may take generations to reach the level of sophistication our science will need,” one character states.

“They’ve grown up in the apocalypse,” Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said of the new series at New York Comic-Con (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“They’re aware of walkers. They haven’t interacted with them. They’ve been [living] beyond walls. That makes any journey they need to make incredibly dangerous. They are affected in different ways by what happened. They don’t remember much of a world without walkers. This is the normal world for them, but they’ve been apart from it. They’ve been in safety. There’s a quest aspect to this show. They’re going somewhere. They have to leave this place of safety to put themselves in a position where they have to fight for their survival and what they believe in. It’s a different kind of story in the world of The Walking Dead, and it introduces a new world.”

The still-untitled series, out in Spring 2020, follows the show’s first spinoff Fear the Walking Dead. The franchise is also spawning off into Rick Grimes-led feature films. Season 10 of The Walking Dead begins Sunday, October 6th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.