‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan to Return to Zombie Series in Season 11

Following a string of high-profile cast departures – via voluntarily exits off-screen or killed off in-show – The Walking Dead revealed Saturday at New York Comic-Con that one fan-favorite character would return to the franchise for the just-announced Season 11 of the AMC zombie series.

Lauren Cohan, who portrayed Maggie Greene up through Season Nine of The Walking Dead, will come back as a series regular next season. Cohan was a surprise guest during The Walking Dead‘s New York Comic-Con panel, where her return was also announced:

Walking Dead’s ninth season witnessed the exits of both Cohan and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes; it was later revealed that Lincoln would leave the TV series for a spinoff film series focused on the Grimes character, while Cohan took the lead role in the since-canceled ABC series Whiskey Cavalier. Black Panther star Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne on Walking Dead, will depart the series following Season 10.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months,” AMC President Sarah Barnett said in a statement (via Variety).

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama. And now 10 years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset.”

Season 10 of The Walking Dead begins Sunday night, October 6th, on AMC.