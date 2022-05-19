‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Introduces the Sparrow Academy

Netflix has shared the new trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the superhero show based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way.

The new season, premiering June 22 on the streaming service, finds the Umbrella Academy facing off against the mysterious Sparrow Academy via a paradox that loops together multiple timelines. In the alternate reality, the siblings were never adopted by millionaire Reginald Hargreeves, and instead, he took in seven different individuals, dubbed the Sparrow Academy.

“Back at the Academy, the Umbrellas clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings as a mysterious force begins to wreak havoc on the city,” Netflix said of Season 3 in a synopsis.

In the trailer, the Hargreeves struggle with having been replaced by a “bunch of blobs and cubes and birds and shit,” led by an alternate version of their own Number Six, Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). But nonetheless, they must convince the Sparrows to help them fix what is broken and find their way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher.

It’s been a big week for Way fans as My Chemical Romance recently resurfaced to release “The Foundations of Decay,” the beloved group’s first new song in eight years. MCR is in the midst of a reunion tour that will find them also making stops at Riot Fest, Firefly and the When We Were Young festivals.