‘The State’ to Read Classic, Never-Before-Seen Sketches During Zoom Reunion

The members of the cult classic MTV sketch show The State will host a reunion on Zoom to raise money for the California Immigrant Resilience Fund and the NAACP.

The event — dubbed “Zoom With The State” — will take place Wednesday, June 10th, at 9 p.m. ET. Per a description, the show will feature members of The State reading “beloved and never-before-seen sketches,” while they’ll also auction off memorabilia and do a Q&A with fans.

Advance tickets for the event are on sale now for $20, while day-of-show tickets will cost $25. After purchasing a ticket and registering, fans will receive an email with a link to the event.

Following The State’s acclaimed, yet short-lived run on MTV in the early Nineties, the 11 members of the group — David Wain, Michael Showalter, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Joe Lo Truglia, Ben Garant, Todd Holoubek, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Kevin Allison, Thomas Lennon and Michael Patrick Jann — embarked on a variety of different projects. While members frequently worked with each other on shows and movies like Wet Hot American Summer, Reno 911! and Stella, full-cast reunions have been rare.

Wednesday’s Zoom event comes after The State reunited in April to share a brand-new version of their classic sketch, “Porcupine Racetrack.” The original was an elaborate musical number about (as its title suggests) a racetrack where porcupines, instead of horses or dogs, do the racing. For the new version, all 11 members of the troupe, plus a few musicians, recreated the song while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.