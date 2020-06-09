 'The State' to Read Classic Sketches on Zoom Reunion for Charity - Rolling Stone
‘The State’ to Read Classic, Never-Before-Seen Sketches During Zoom Reunion

Event will raise money for the California Immigrant Resilience Fund and NAACP

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

David Wain, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney mtv the state

Members of the sketch comedy troupe 'The State' (above: David Wain, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver) will reunite for a special Zoom event to raise money for various charities.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The members of the cult classic MTV sketch show The State will host a reunion on Zoom to raise money for the California Immigrant Resilience Fund and the NAACP.

The event — dubbed “Zoom With The State — will take place Wednesday, June 10th, at 9 p.m. ET. Per a description, the show will feature members of The State reading “beloved and never-before-seen sketches,” while they’ll also auction off memorabilia and do a Q&A with fans.

Advance tickets for the event are on sale now for $20, while day-of-show tickets will cost $25. After purchasing a ticket and registering, fans will receive an email with a link to the event.

Following The State’s acclaimed, yet short-lived run on MTV in the early Nineties, the 11 members of the group — David Wain, Michael Showalter, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Joe Lo Truglia, Ben Garant, Todd Holoubek, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Kevin Allison, Thomas Lennon and Michael Patrick Jann — embarked on a variety of different projects. While members frequently worked with each other on shows and movies like Wet Hot American Summer, Reno 911! and Stella, full-cast reunions have been rare.

Wednesday’s Zoom event comes after The State reunited in April to share a brand-new version of their classic sketch, “Porcupine Racetrack.” The original was an elaborate musical number about (as its title suggests) a racetrack where porcupines, instead of horses or dogs, do the racing. For the new version, all 11 members of the troupe, plus a few musicians, recreated the song while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

