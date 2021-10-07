‘The Simpsons’ Get (Edward) Gorey in New ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Episode

The Simpsons have shared the Edward Gorey-inspired chapter from the never-ending animated series’ upcoming “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” episode.

The annual Halloween episode has often turned horror classics — complete with faux-Vincent Price narration — into fodder for its chapters, and in this clip, Price reads Maggie Simpson a bedtime story called “The Telltale Bart”; however, despite its title, the chapter has little in common with Edgar Allen Poe’s version.

“In January, Bart was awful, put earthworms in his father’s waffle,” the show’s Price reads aloud, with the animation more befitting of author-illustrator Gorey’s nightmares than the usual Springfield fare. “In February, in the dead of winter, Bart catfished teacher, right on Tinder.”

The story ends abruptly when Maggie chokes Price to death with the pull-string from her See ’n Say toy, which then speaks “R-I-P.”

“The Telltale Bart” is one of five segments — a deviation from the usual three — on the 32nd annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode, premiering this Sunday, October 10th on Fox.