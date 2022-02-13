‘The Rings of Power’: Return to Middle Earth in First Teaser for ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Journey back to Middle Earth in the first teaser trailer for The Rings of Power, Prime Video’s epic series inspired by the events leading up to J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels. The first look at the blockbuster series premiered Sunday during Super Bowl LVI ahead of its arrival in September 2022.

“Haven’t you ever wondered what else is out there? There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering,” a voice asks over scenic shots of the Shire, where the Hobbits reside. The minute-long preview then cuts to glimpses at the new cast of elves, dwarves, humans and monsters that inhabit Middle Earth in the “Second Age,” thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.

The Rings of Power takes place in “an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” Prime Video said of the series, the first season of which reportedly cost $250 million.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2.