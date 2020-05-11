Watch the Cast of ‘The Office’ Reunite to Recreate Jim and Pam’s Wedding Dance

John Krasinski threw a Zoom wedding on Sunday’s Some Good News — and it featured some pretty heavyweight party guests: the cast of The Office.

Avid Office fans Susan and John of Maryland reached out to Krasinski to let him know that they had recreated his character Jim’s proposal to Pam (Jenna Fisher), with John dropping to one knee outside a gas station. “He got down on one knee and, just like Jim, he was like, ‘I can’t wait any longer,'” Susan recalls to Krasinski.

The actor then informs the couple that he has been ordained to marry the pair and surprises them with a Zoom wedding: parents and wedding party included. Fisher steps in for Susan’s Maid of Honor and country star Zac Brown plays her down the virtual “aisle” with a rendition of his new song, “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

After the “I do”s have been exchanged, Krasinski springs one more surprise: “Since you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding, too,” he says, bringing in the rest of the Office cast to perform the iconic wedding dance sequence from Jim and Pam’s nuptials. Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton all made an appearance from their respective homes.

Krasinski recently brought Carell on SGN to interview him about the 15th anniversary of the sitcom. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today,” Carell said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Rolling Stone staffer Andy Greene’s new book, The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, out now, looks back at the groundbreaking workplace comedy and includes interviews with Krasinski along with the rest of the cast. Read an excerpt from the book here.