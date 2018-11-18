‘The Office’ Cast Stage Mini-Reunion on ‘SNL’ to Plead Steve Carell for Reboot

Saturday Night Live staged a mini-reunion of The Office as guest host and Michael Scott portrayer Steve Carell was confronted by three of his reboot-seeking former co-stars – Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper – during the opening monologue.

Carell opened his monologue by talking about his movie career, but the monologue soon took on a “questions from the audience” format, with one eager SNL audience member asking whether Carell is interested in rebooting The Office, which is in development.

“Actually, I don’t think so, it was a great experience and I love all this people but I just don’t think it’s the best idea,” Carell said of the reboot. “I think maybe we should just leave it alone.”

After shrugging off Kenan Thompson’s suggestion to reboot The Office – “It would like someone wanted you to reboot Kenan & Kel,” Carell told the former Nickelodeon star – Carell’s former cast mates each appeared in the audience to plead their case for reviving the beloved comedy series.

“People would really love to see an Office reboot,” Kemper, who played receptionist Erin Hannon on the show, told Carell. “‘Cause I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve!”

Helms, who co-starred as Andy Bernard, told Carell, “I just don’t think you understand just how much money we’re talking about. Like, you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore.”

Fischer, The Office‘s Pam Beesley, then pleaded to Carell, “Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver? She said, ‘Steve, don’t be a dick, do the reboot.”

Even Carell’s wife Nancy – who had a guest role on The Office as a real estate agent and Michael Scott’s girlfriend – and his two kids told the actor, “We think you should probably do the show” before exiting Studio 8H.

Carell’s monologue ended with him bringing his Office co-stars onstage and officially announcing that… SNL would “have a great show tonight.”