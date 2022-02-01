 See How 'The Godfather' Got Made in New Teaser for 'The Offer' - Rolling Stone
Leave the Script, Take the Cannoli: See How ‘The Godfather’ Got Made in New ‘The Offer’ Teaser

Show centered around producer Albert S. Ruddy’s never-before-told experiences making the mob classic

Jon Blistein

Miles Teller plays upstart producer Albert S. Ruddy as he tries to convince a skeptical Hollywood to make The Godfather  in the new teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ series, The Offer.

The show is based on Ruddy’s own, never-before-told experiences making The Godfather with film industry stalwarts Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), producer Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), and agent Bettye McCartt (Juno Temple). The short clip for The Offer gives a glimpse of the myriad obstacles this core team faced to make the movie, from Hollywood’s own disinterest in mob movies to outside pressure from Italian-American groups.

The Offer will feature other real-life characters like Mario Puzo, author of the original Godfather novel (played by Patrick Gallo), crime boss Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), and industrialist Charles Bluhdorn (Burn Gorman), whose Gulf and Western conglomerate owned Paramount Pictures. The cast will also feature Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, an ostensibly fictional Gulf and Western executive with a lot of power at Paramount. (Armie Hammer was originally slated to play Ruddy in the series, but he left last winter after being accused of sexual misconduct.)

The first three episodes of The Offer will premiere on April 28, with new episodes dropping weekly. The show was created and written by Michael Tolkin, while Nikki Toscano served as the showrunner.

