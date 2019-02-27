Watch Brit Marling’s Alternate Reality Mysteries Intensify in ‘The OA’ Season Two Trailer

The inter-dimensional mysteries continue to compound and unravel in the trailer for Season Two of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s Netflix hit The OA, which returns March 22nd.

Part two of the story picks up with Marling’s Prairie – also known as the OA, the “Original Angel” – waking up in an alternate reality where she is a wealthy Russian heiress living in San Francisco. While adjusting to this new life, the trailer shows how she winds up helping a private detective, Karim Washington (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) track down a missing teenager.

Back in the original universe, things remain equally tumultuous. Prairie is still being held captive by the nefarious scientist Hap (Jason Isaacs) while her friends try to unlock the truth behind the OA’s story while embarking on their on multi-dimensional travels.

Season Two of The OA arrives over two years after the show premiered in December 2016. The cast also boasts Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Brandon Perea and Chloë Levine.