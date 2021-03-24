‘The Nevers’ Trailer: Supernatural Powers of the ‘Touched’ Emerge

Members of the Touched are disconcerting people in Victorian-era London with their supernatural abilities in the new trailer for HBO Max’s The Nevers. The series premieres on April 11th.

The new trailer reveals that an underclass, known as the Touched who are primarily made up of women, had awoken from an unexplained event three years ago with supernatural powers. “They have weird deformities and afflictions,” one person remarks of what they understand of the Touched. Some are out to capitalize on the abilities of the Touched, viewing them as a “goldmine”; while others look to be hunting them: “We want the wicked punished and the good protected.”

Meanwhile, the clip reveals some of the superpowers the Touched have discovered they have, including the ability to move objects and break things with their mind, conjure fire balls, and see the future. With tensions building between the Touched and others in society, Amalia True (portrayed by Laura Donnelly) and a young inventor Penance Adair (played by Ann Skelly) are on a mission to protect the Touched “orphans.”

The Nevers ensemble cast also features Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

Originally created and executive-produced by Joss Whedon, he stepped down from the series in November, citing exhaustion. Whedon was replaced by Philippa Goslett as the new showrunner and executive producer.