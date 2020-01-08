‘The Nanny’ Musical in Development on Broadway

The Nanny is the latest IP to get the Broadway treatment. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Fran Drescher’s Nineties sitcom, about a Queens fashionista working as a nanny to a posh New York/British family, will be getting its own musical adaptation in the near future.

Drescher, who created and starred in the original television series, is helming The Nanny musical’s development. She will write the book with her original show co-writer/co-creator and ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. Drescher has stated that she will not be reprising her role as the titular nanny Fran Fine.

The production will also feature an Emmy Award-winning songwriting team. Rachel Bloom, who created and stars in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will be writing the lyrics and music for stage with the show’s executive music producer Adam Schlesinger. Father-son producing duo Scott and Brian Zeilinger (Dear Evan Hanson, Mean Girls) have also signed on, with Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as director.