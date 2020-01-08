 'The Nanny' Musical in Development on Broadway - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'The Nanny' Musical in Development on Broadway Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘The Nanny’ Musical in Development on Broadway

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songwriters will pen the music and lyrics

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 25: THE NANNY, episode: "The Taxman Cometh". From left, Fran Drescher (as Fran Fine), Renee Taylor (as Sylvia Fine) and Charles Shaughnessy (as Maxwell Sheffield). Image dated October 25, 1996. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Fran Drescher's Nineties sitcom 'The Nanny' will be getting its own Broadway musical adaptation.

CBS via Getty Images

The Nanny is the latest IP to get the Broadway treatment. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Fran Drescher’s Nineties sitcom, about a Queens fashionista working as a nanny to a posh New York/British family, will be getting its own musical adaptation in the near future.

Drescher, who created and starred in the original television series, is helming The Nanny musical’s development. She will write the book with her original show co-writer/co-creator and ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. Drescher has stated that she will not be reprising her role as the titular nanny Fran Fine.

The production will also feature an Emmy Award-winning songwriting team. Rachel Bloom, who created and stars in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will be writing the lyrics and music for stage with the show’s executive music producer Adam Schlesinger. Father-son producing duo Scott and Brian Zeilinger (Dear Evan HansonMean Girls) have also signed on, with Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as director.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.