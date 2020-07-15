The Muppets Hold a Video Conference in ‘Muppets Now’ Teaser

The Muppets are back with their first-ever unscripted series, Muppets Now, premiering July 31st on the Disney Plus streaming platform. On Wednesday, Disney released an all-new teaser for the show, starring Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang on a video conference call to discuss the new series.

Muppets Now will feature the beloved Jim Henson characters acting out improv sketches and other unscripted scenarios for the first time in the franchise’s history. Each episode — or “Muppisode,” as the new character Joe the Legal Weasel calls it — will focus on a different topic related to lifestyle, game shows, interviews, cooking and science. An earlier teaser also showed a smattering of celebrity guests, including Aubrey Plaza, Seth Rogan and RuPaul, performing alongside the usual roster of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Swedish Chef, Pepé, Rowfl, Gonzo, Dr. Teeth and Walter.

The first episode of the six-episode Season One will premiere July 31st, with each subsequent episode dropping every Friday. The show is directed by Kirk Thatcher, who directed the 2002 special It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie and co-wrote Muppet Treasure Island and The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz.