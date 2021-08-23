‘The Morning Show’ Team Braces for More Workplace Bombshells in Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for Season Two of the newsroom drama, The Morning Show, which is set to return September 17th.

The new season finds TMS anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) navigating a new set of pressures and conflicts after their explosive decision to reveal the extent of their workplace’s toxic culture on air. While network executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) tries to inject some stability back into TMS and its network, UBA, the show and its personnel soon realize that they could be hit with another major revelation — this one about the difficulties and disadvantages faced by people of color at The Morning Show.

The returning cast for The Morning Show also includes Steve Carrell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The show will welcome several new cast members: Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech whiz joining the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a young YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of The Morning Show team; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the chairwoman of UBA’s board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paula Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Season One of The Morning Show earned five Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Aniston, Witherspoon, Duplass, and Crudup. Crudup won in his category, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.