 New Trailer for Season Two of 'The Morning Show' Drops - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gathering of the Juggalos 2021
Home TV TV News

‘The Morning Show’ Team Braces for More Workplace Bombshells in Season Two Trailer

Newsroom drama will return to Apple TV+ in September

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for Season Two of the newsroom drama, The Morning Show, which is set to return September 17th.

The new season finds TMS anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) navigating a new set of pressures and conflicts after their explosive decision to reveal the extent of their workplace’s toxic culture on air. While network executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) tries to inject some stability back into TMS and its network, UBA, the show and its personnel soon realize that they could be hit with another major revelation — this one about the difficulties and disadvantages faced by people of color at The Morning Show.

The returning cast for The Morning Show also includes Steve Carrell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

The show will welcome several new cast members: Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech whiz joining the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a young YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of The Morning Show team; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the chairwoman of UBA’s board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paula Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Season One of The Morning Show earned five Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Aniston, Witherspoon, Duplass, and Crudup. Crudup won in his category, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In This Article: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.