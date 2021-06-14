‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Gets a New Teaser: Watch Now

Apple TV+ has released a new teaser video for Season 2 of The Morning Show, the Emmy-winning drama series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup. The show returns on September 17th on the streaming platform.

Season 2 picks up after the explosive events of Season 1, following Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) decision to reveal their workplace’s injustices on air. The two hosts are now placed in the uncomfortable position of having to rebuild the show while dodging the pressures of higher-ups as well as the prodding eyes of the public.

Along with the returning cast of Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden, Season 2 of The Morning Show introduces several new roles, including Greta Lee as tech magnate Stella Bak, Ruairi O’Connor as YouTube star Ty Fitzgerald, Hasan Minhaj as new Morning Show host Eric Nomani, Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor as UBA board chairwoman Cybil Richards, Tara Karsian as news producer Gayle Berman, Valeria Golino as documentary filmmaker Paola Lambruschini, and Emmy and SAG Award-winning actress Julianna Margulies as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson.

Kerry Ehrin returns as showrunner and executive producer alongside Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Kristin Hahn, Lauren Neustadter, and Mimi Leder, who also directed several episodes.