‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Midge Heads to Catskills in Season Two Trailer

Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) intensifies her pursuit of a stand-up comedy career in the new trailer for Amazon Prime’s award-winning original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In the show’s first season, set in the late Fifties, Mrs. Maisel is abandoned by her comedian husband. After their split, Maisel decides to start performing stand-up on her own, despite the discouragement of her family. She finds a partner-in-crime in Susie (Alex Borstein), who works at the comedy club the Gaslight Cafe. In season two, the two women take their show on the road. The pair set their sights on the Catskills, a popular summer vacation destination, to tour and hone Mrs. Maisel’s routine.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The first season won a pair of Golden Globe Awards, including Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a third season in May.