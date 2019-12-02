 'The Magicians' Face Off Against Magical Monsters in Season 5 Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Billie Eilish Doesn't Know Van Halen — and Wolfgang Van Halen Is OK With That Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘The Magicians’ Face Off Against More Magical Monsters in Season 5 Trailer

Principle cast reunites after the death of Quentin Coldwater

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Magicians returns for its fifth season on January 15th and Syfy has released a new trailer that hints at the magical mayhem to come.

Following Quentin Coldwater’s sacrifice at the end of Season 4, the remaining band of magicians must learn to navigate the world without him. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and the rest must work to fend off a coming apocalypse on their own.

The Magicians, adapted from the series of novels by Lev Grossman, stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Chris Fisher, Michael London and Janice Williams in partnership with Groundswell Productions.

In reviewing The Magicians episode “The Side Effect” earlier this year, Rolling Stone television critic Alan Sepinwall wrote, “The show has long operated the way any smart TV series does, bending and deviating from its primary mission and group when exciting new opportunities present themselves…the creative team smartly keeps track of what the characters are going through in the midst of the various nonsensical quests, and those emotional journeys take center stage every few weeks in hours that are about more than just inching the plot forward.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.