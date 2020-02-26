A Knight Goes on a Perilous Quest in ‘The Letter for the King’ Trailer

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its new fantasy series The Letter for the King, based on the bestselling 1962 novel of the same name by Tonke Dragt. The six-episode series premieres on the streaming service March 20th.

Amir Wilson stars as Tiuri, a young knight in training tasked with delivering a secret letter to the king of his fantasy realm. The quest is a challenging one, with Tiuri and his companions constantly in danger of evil forces from a ruthless prince. But in true high-fantasy fashion, the stakes get even higher when Tiuri learns of a prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who will defeat the prince and save the world.

“From the moment I saw you, I felt the power in you,” a monk tells Tiuri. Along with plenty of sword fighting, horseback riding, and swashbuckling action, the trailer hints at a possible reveal of magical powers for the young knight.

The Letter for the King also stars Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham, and Gijs Blom. Serkis’ father, actor Andy Serkis, will also have a supporting role, as seen in the trailer. The show is written by Will Davies (How to Train Your Dragon, Puss in Boots) and executive-produced by Davies and Paul Trijbits.