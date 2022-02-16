 'The Larry David Story' Documentary Coming to HBO - Rolling Stone
‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Coming to HBO

Two-part series (“American Jewboy” and “The Jewish Fountainhead”) about Curb Your Enthusiasm star arrives March 1

Fresh off his Super Bowl crypto commercial, Larry David will be the focus of an upcoming documentary that charts his career from stand-up comedy to Seinfeld co-creator to Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

The Larry David Story premieres March 1 on HBO with the first of two parts: “American Jewboy” documents David’s “humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid,” while the second part, “The Jewish Fountainhead,” finds him becoming “America’s favorite misanthrope,” HBO said of the documentary.

The documentary centers on a lengthy conversation between David and his longtime friend/Seinfeld and Curb director Larry Charles, with the duo discussing non-showbiz matters — like fatherhood and metaphysics — as well as David’s television career.

“I am a total fraud, and the Curb outlet for me is this guy I wanna be,” David says in the trailer. “He’s completely completely honest, just the opposite of who I am. And it’s a thrill. I got lucky, I’ll leave it at that.”

