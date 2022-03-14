‘Lives May Change, But Family Is Forever’ in New ‘The Kardashians’ Trailer

The Kardashians found a new home on Hulu with The Kardashians following the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians less than a year ago. Now, as they make their return, they’re leading with a mission statement… or a warning: “Never go against the family.”

In the official trailer for the fresh series that puts the cameras back on the Hollywood family, Kourtney and Travis Barker, her fiancé of Blink-182 fame, explore having a baby, while Kylie Jenner details having her own highly publicized pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Khloe, entwined in her own public relationship troubles with Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson, asks a question relevant to more familial anxieties than just her own: “Why are we always making excuses for the people who traumatize us?”

For Kim, her ongoing transition from life with now-ex-husband Kanye West is previewed as she settles into a relationship with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live comedian who has recently become a target of most of the rapper’s unhinged Instagram posts and music video assaults. “It’s been really hard with Kanye,” she says in the trailer. “He told me my career is over.”

But from the outside, it seems West’s career is in the most trouble. Over the weekend, Ye posted and subsequently deleted a string of Instagram posts alleging that Davidson texted him “bragging about being in bed” with Kim. The storyline was furthered by a since-deleted collection of screenshots of a supposed conversation between the comedian and rapper shared by Dave Sirus, who writes on Saturday Night Live and worked with Davidson on The King of Staten Island. West makes an appearance in the new Kardashians trailer, while Davidson is only mentioned by name in a roundabout way.

As the drama continues to unfold in real-time on social media, the behind-the-scenes details of the past will emerge as the series premieres on April 14.