Kim Kardashian Celebrates ‘Transformations’ in ‘The Kardashians’ Trailer

Less than a year after the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kris are coming back to TV, thanks to the new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“You guys it’s happening,” matriarch Kris Jenner declares into her cell phone in the first trailer for the show, which teases more drama from the famous family. Kourtney’s fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, makes multiple appearances in the trailer, most notably in a clip where the family toasts the newly-engaged couple. Kim also notes, “We have seen such transformations in all of us.”

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

The official synopsis notes, “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Kanye West, instigator of most of Kim’s recent drama, doesn’t appear in the trailer. West recently suggested he might challenge his prenup with Kim, adding that her claim his behavior and harassment via social media has caused “emotional distress” is “double hearsay.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked for an expedited decision on her single status earlier this year, alleging West “has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over.” In a series of Instagram posts and public statements over the last few months, West has alternately begged for a reconciliation with Kim and attacked both the beauty mogul and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians will air on Hulu starting April 14, with new episodes every Thursday.