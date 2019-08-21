‘The I-Land’ Trailer Spins Psychological Thriller as Fyre Festival Spoof

The disastrous Fyre Festival inspires a fictional new spin in the trailer for The I-Land, a new series coming to Netflix on September 12th.

Created by Neil LaBute (Billions, In the Company of Men, 2006’s The Wicker Man) and starring Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer and Natalie Martinez, the show follows 10 people who mysteriously wake up on an uncharted island with no memory of how they got there, and their subsequent struggle to escape. The trailer opens with a glossy promotional clip inspired by the infamous Fyre Festival announcement video, before dissolving into a series of glitches and a montage of psychological turmoil.

Bosworth described The I-Land to ET Canada as “sort of adventure sci-fi, but very grounded in character,” which sounds a lot like Lost combined with that island sequence from The Incredibles. The trailer shows two shadowy figures following the 10 marooned islanders on surveillance channels, which suggests that their entrapment on the island was by design.

Netflix premiered its Fyre Festival documentary, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, in January, around the same time that competing streaming service Hulu debuted its own documentary, Fyre Fraud. The two films earned a combined five nominations at the 2019 Emmys.