×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Stream These Albums: April 2019 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: June Finds Powerful Allies in Unnerving Season 3 Trailer

Elisabeth Moss visits with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) in clip for Hulu drama

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elisabeth Moss’s June recruits some “allies with power” in the dramatic new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three.

“Heresy: That’s what you get punished for — not for being part of the resistance,” the protagonist intones to open the clip. “Because, officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape because, officially, there’s no such thing as escape.”

The teaser finds June determined to “change things” in Gilead. A rapid-fire montage shows her smoking silently with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), flirting quietly with Nick (Max Minghella) and chatting with the creepy Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who tells her, “You seem like you’d be good at influencing people.”

Related

Postpartum, The Handmaids Tale, Elisabeth Moss
How 'Handmaid's Tale' Sequel Will Be Different From Season 2 of Hit Show
Did 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Finale Just Take Down the Series?

Between random images of burning rooms and an evil-looking Serena stare, there are also glimpses of other crucial characters, including Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Moira (Samira Wiley), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) and Emily (Alexis Bledel). 

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three premieres June 5th on Hulu.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad