‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: June Finds Powerful Allies in Unnerving Season 3 Trailer

Elisabeth Moss’s June recruits some “allies with power” in the dramatic new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three.

“Heresy: That’s what you get punished for — not for being part of the resistance,” the protagonist intones to open the clip. “Because, officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape because, officially, there’s no such thing as escape.”

The teaser finds June determined to “change things” in Gilead. A rapid-fire montage shows her smoking silently with Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), flirting quietly with Nick (Max Minghella) and chatting with the creepy Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who tells her, “You seem like you’d be good at influencing people.”

Between random images of burning rooms and an evil-looking Serena stare, there are also glimpses of other crucial characters, including Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Moira (Samira Wiley), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) and Emily (Alexis Bledel).

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Three premieres June 5th on Hulu.