‘The Good Place’ Renewed for Season Four

NBC’s afterlife comedy The Good Place has been renewed for a fourth season. The critically-acclaimed show premiered in 2016 and tells the story of four humans and one demon learning how to be good with a mix of ethical philosophy and copious puns. Parks and Recreation mastermind Mike Schur created the show, which stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto.

“Congratulations to Mike Schur and an exceptional cast and crew, all of whom collaborate to create a thoughtful, mind-bending and hysterical series unlike anything else on television,” said NBC’s Tracey Pakosta and Lisa Katz, the co-presidents of scripted programming, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what unexpected stories the new season will bring.”

So far, each season of The Good Place has comprised 13 episodes, though NBC has yet to announce an episode order for Season Four. Season Three is set to resume this Thursday, December 6th.

Earlier this year, The Good Place notched its first two Emmy nominations. Ted Danson garnered a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy making him the most nominated actor of all time in that category, while Maya Rudolph received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy.