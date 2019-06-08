‘The Good Place’ to End After Upcoming Fourth Season

The Good Place, which Rolling Stone dubbed “the Smartest, Funniest Sitcom on TV,” will come to an end following its upcoming fourth season, the series’ creator Mike Schur announced Friday.

As Schur wrote in a lengthy statement, it was the show’s creative team – and not the network – that decided to end the acclaimed The Good Place on Season 4.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show,” Schur wrote.

“Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”

Schur also told a panel Friday that the fourth season’s episodes are “a bullet train it doesn’t slow down for anything,” Variety reports.

The Good Place, which put a comedic spin on the afterlife, debuted in 2016. Following the third season’s finale, Schur spoke to Rolling Stone about the show’s creative process.

“Sometimes in writers’ rooms, you have a large-scale problem — a big-picture issue with the way you are presenting the world of the show — and you can either just ignore it, and hope no one questions it, or you can try to explain it in a way that is both satisfactory and (in a comedy) funny,” Schur said.

“If you choose the latter, solving that problem can eat up hours and days and weeks of the room’s time, as you debate the relative merits of how to construct your answer in a way that answers all of the questions it needs to answer without chewing up like 40 percent of an episode with exposition.”