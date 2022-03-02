Elle Fanning Stars as Notorious Teen Texter Michelle Carter in ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Trailer

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming limited series The Girl From Plainville, which recounts the true-crime story of Michelle Carter and her role in coercing the suicide of her boyfriend. Elle Fanning stars as Carter, and the series is set to premiere March 29.

The details of the story are well-known: In July 2014, Conrad Roy died by suicide after poisoning himself with carbon monoxide fumes. An examination of his cellphone uncovered hundreds of texts from Carter imploring Roy to kill himself, sparking a nationwide scandal and a widely covered court case.

Carter was ultimately found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s death. Despite multiple appeals, including one the Supreme Court refused to hear, she was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

In addition to Fanning, The Girl From Plainville will star Chloe Sevigny as Roy’s mother Lynn. The show is based on an Esquire article of the same name about the case.

Prior to the Hulu limited series, the Michelle Carter scandal and court battle was the focus of the HBO documentary I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter, which aired in 2019. The following year, in Jan. 2020, Carter was released from prison after serving nearly 12 months of her 15-month sentence.