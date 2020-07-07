‘The Fosters’ Cast to Reunite for One-Night-Only Benefit Event

The cast of Freeform’s The Fosters will reunite for a special one-night-only event to benefit the Actors Fund on Thursday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The reunion livestream will feature the show’s original cast members, including Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo, as well as special guests Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang and David Sullivan. The event will also feature special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell and Ashley Argota.

Directed by Michael Medico, the Fosters cast will share a recorded Zoom table read of the show’s pilot episode, with co-creator and executive producer Peter Paige reading the stage directions and an introduction by co-creators and executive producers Bradley Bredeweg and Joanna Johnson. Composer Kari Kimmel will perform the show’s theme song live.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Actors Fund, an organization dedicated to providing a financial safety net to those in the performing arts and entertainment industries. Since March 18th, the Fund has distributed more than $13 million in emergency COVID-19 relief to more than 11,000 people.