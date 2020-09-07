‘The First Time’ With Yvette Nicole Brown

Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown appeared on Rolling Stone‘s The First Time to talk about her new role in the Audible fiction podcast Vroom Vroom, opposite renowned voice actor John DiMaggio.

“The first time I ever did voiceover work was in a show called Pound Puppies,” Brown said. “Hasbro had a network for a while called The Hub, and we did Pound Puppies around the same time that My Little Pony came out. One succeeded, and the other one kind of went away,” she added with a laugh.

Nevertheless, the show went on for three seasons, and Brown found that she loved voice acting. “It’s my favorite form of acting,” she said. “It’s my favorite form of entertainment, and if there’s been any blessing to the pandemic, it’s been that I’ve been able to continue doing all of my cartoons from home.”

And podcasts, too — Brown described Vroom Vroom as “a sitcom for your ears,” and felt grateful to be working on it with such a talented cast including DiMaggio, Andy Richter and Lucy DeVito.

“It’s a show about this family that works at this dealership, who has a week to figure out how to turn around their circumstances,” Brown explained. “There’s a lot of ballyhoo, and shenanigans, and fun times. And in that show, I get to act my favorite monologue I’ve ever gotten to do. That says a lot — I’ve been working for 20 years, and my favorite monologue is in Vroom Vroom.”