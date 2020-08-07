‘The First Time’ With Carrie Coon

Actress Carrie Coon sat down with Rolling Stone’s The First Time to talk about her role in Phreaks, a new Audible fiction podcast that premiered earlier this week. Coon hadn’t had much experience in audio dramas when she was hired for the show, but that didn’t stop her from taking the plunge.

“Actors live in the gig economy — if there’s a way for us to make a living, you will find us there, knocking down the door,” she said. “So I was really grateful to be asked, because I had not explored much of the world of audio fiction. I know it’s a huge genre now, but all of my experiences with podcasts were basically news. I was using them for news, information, and I hadn’t really tip-toed into fiction.”

She added that there were benefits to recording a podcast versus acting on film, like being able to record cast members in separate places and to play characters she wouldn’t get to otherwise play on the screen. “Because it’s just vocal acting, you can go in there and be cast against type, and do all kinds of wacky things to get yourself in the space you need to be in to record it and have the room to do that. It’s a really interesting challenge, I really enjoyed it.”