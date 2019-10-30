‘The End of the F–king World’ Season Two Trailer Features a Dirge-Like ‘White Wedding’

In the intriguing new trailer for The End of the F***ing World Season Two, Alyssa (Jessica Barden) moves emotionless through ordinary life while being trailed by a mysterious new character.

The dialogue-free clip, set to a brooding acoustic cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” by Graham Coxon, plays out as one extended montage. It picks up with Season One’s cliffhanger ending, showing teenagers Alyssa and James (Alex Lawther) as they recline on the beach at sunset; moments later, James appears bloodied on the sand.

Season One ended on a note of confusion. The series starts out with James and Alyssa hitting the road on a kind of madcap adventure; Alyssa is unaware that James plans to kill her, as he is convinced that he’s a psychopath. That plan soon falls by the wayside after the duo break into the house of serial rapist, Dr. Clive Koch (Jonathan Aris), who attacks Alyssa. James kills Koch and the two find themselves hunted by the police. The first season ended with a gunshot while James ran across the beach.

While the preview doesn’t confirm the character’s fate, it’s worth noting that Netflix’s official poster shows Alyssa seated across from what appears to be an urn.

From there, the trailer follows Alyssa as she works as a waitress at a diner and preps for what looks like a wedding. The most ominous moments involve a new character, Bonnie (Naomi Ackie), who follows her from a distance.

Netflix’s Season Two summary doesn’t offer many details. “Alyssa is still dealing with the fallout of events of the first season,” the company wrote, describing Bonnie as “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.”

The new season — which launches November 5th in all territories outside the U.K. — features returning writer Charlie Covell, directors Lucy Forbes and Destiny Ekaragha and original songs and score from Graham Coxon. The first installment was based on Charles Forsman’s 2013 graphic novel of the same name.