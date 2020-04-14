 Watch the Trailer for Damien Chazelle's New Jazz Drama 'The Eddy' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Sustainable Gift Guide: 22 Eco-Friendly Gifts to Give Right Now Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch the Trailer for Damien Chazelle’s New Jazz Drama ‘The Eddy’

La La Land director shifts his focus to a club in modern-day Paris

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Damien Chazelle (WhiplashLa La LandFirst Man) is wading into the world of the miniseries with The Eddy, a French musical drama scheduled to arrive on May 8th on Netflix. The first trailer for the show was released Tuesday.

The series stars André Holland (Moonlight) as Elliott Udo, a once-renowned jazz musician from New York who now runs a small club called the Eddy in a multiracial Paris neighborhood. As Udo struggles to keep the club open and manage its house band, he learns that his partner has been involved in shady dealings that could jeopardize the whole business. On top of that, his daughter, played by Amandla Stenberg, shows up in Paris unexpectedly and asks him to return to New York.

“There are people who are depending on that club,” Udo tells his band. “This is all I’ve got — you understand?”

The Eddy also stars Joanna Kulig (Cold War), Tahar Rahim (A Prophet) and Leila Bekhti. The official soundtrack for the show, containing original music from the series, will also be released on May 8th. The songs were composed by six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who also cast the Eddy’s house band out of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Netflix, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.