Watch the Trailer for Damien Chazelle’s New Jazz Drama ‘The Eddy’

Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, La La Land, First Man) is wading into the world of the miniseries with The Eddy, a French musical drama scheduled to arrive on May 8th on Netflix. The first trailer for the show was released Tuesday.

The series stars André Holland (Moonlight) as Elliott Udo, a once-renowned jazz musician from New York who now runs a small club called the Eddy in a multiracial Paris neighborhood. As Udo struggles to keep the club open and manage its house band, he learns that his partner has been involved in shady dealings that could jeopardize the whole business. On top of that, his daughter, played by Amandla Stenberg, shows up in Paris unexpectedly and asks him to return to New York.

“There are people who are depending on that club,” Udo tells his band. “This is all I’ve got — you understand?”

The Eddy also stars Joanna Kulig (Cold War), Tahar Rahim (A Prophet) and Leila Bekhti. The official soundtrack for the show, containing original music from the series, will also be released on May 8th. The songs were composed by six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who also cast the Eddy’s house band out of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.