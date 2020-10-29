Queen Elizabeth Braces for the Dueling Thatcher and Diana Eras in ‘The Crown’ Trailer

Margaret Thatcher and Diana Spencer make their grand entrances into the life of Queen Elizabeth in the trailer for Season Four of The Crown, premiering November 15th on Netflix.

The trailer is neatly split to tease these two storylines, starting with an early meeting between Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) and the Queen (Olivia Colman). In the clip, Thatcher outlines her plans to bring a wave of far-right policies to England, and when Elizabeth warns she risks making enemies out of everyone, Thatcher cooly replies, “What if one is comfortable with having enemies?”

The clip then moves to a brooding Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), still unmarried at 30 and facing mounting pressure to find a wife suitable enough to be a future queen. While he strikes up a romance with Diana (Emma Corrin), their relationship is immediately rattled by both family drama and the incredible media attention the couple attracts.

In a statement accompanying the trailer, The Crown executive producer Peter Morgan spoke specifically about the unique ties between Queen Elizabeth and Thatcher: “It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity, and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favorite episodes in the season.”

Season Four of The Crown will also star Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, Emerald Fennell, Marion Bailey, Georgie Glen, Tom Byrne, Angue Imrie, and Charles Dance.