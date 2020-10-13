See Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer

After months of short teasers and glimpses of Gillian Anderson in a Margaret Thatcher wig, Netflix has finally released the first official trailer for The Crown Season 4. The 10-episode season premieres November 15th on the streaming platform.

The biographical series continues its era-hopping history of the Royal Family, from the end of the Seventies into the early Nineties, with Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family on a mission to secure their line of succession by finding a bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). As Charles courts a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), the British people are treated to a fairytale romance that briefly unites them under the turmoil of the Thatcher era. But, behind-the-scenes, the courtship and inundation into the Royal Family is anything but pixie dust for Diana.

Along with Colman, O’Connor, Corrin, and Anderson, Season 4 of The Crown stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. The series was written by Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon), who also created and executive produced The Crown along with Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox, and Matthew Byam Shaw.